Singer, Dr. SID Moves with Braided Hair

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Music News

Mavin Records artiste, Dr.SID, has decided to join the braided hair gang even despite being a father and a married man.

The singer recently shared a photo is of new braids which to many looks good on him. With this new style, it means he will have to pay money to braid three hairs which is himself, wife and his daughter.

Not many might accept his new looks but the like of actor, Bryan Okwara, has welcomed him into the club of braided hair and with time, he will get use to it.

Music News

