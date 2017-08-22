modernghana logo

May God Heal PMB to Keep Fighting Corruption…Actor, Hank Anuku

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Nollywood Media

Nollywood Ghanaian based actor, Hank Anuku, is not in support of those fighting President Muhammady Buhari, as he is of a different school of thought.

The actor unlike many, decided to wish the President quick recovery knowing that the Nigerian crisis is too enormous.

Hank was angry recently while watching the news and hearing how much damage the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Alison-Madueke, had done to the country.

With the case still in court and more findings being brought up, Nigerians are still speechless on how she solely stole so much just to enrich herself.

According to the actor, “Greed and Corruption in the Nigerian system by a woman who obviously doesn't care about the common poor indigenes or citizenry. President Mohammed Buhari, may God heal and bless you for fighting corruption in Nigeria.”

