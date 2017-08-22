modernghana logo

I’m not Ready for Politics, Government in Nigeria is Joke…Singer, Wizkid

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
46 minutes ago | Music News

Aside the masses complaining about the Nigerian government, celebs like Wizkid, is not also happy with the affairs of the country.

The singer after listening to the speech made by President Muhammadu Buhari, after his return from medical treatment abroad, he was left with no choice but to feel pity for his country.

He took to his social media to state that the Nigerian government has just been joking with the masses while hoping that God will help salvage the situation.

In his words, “Government for my country na joke! God help us.”

When asked if he has any interest in politics, he explained that his made is not yet prepared for that but finds most of the things he reads about his country very funny

If interested in Politics, he said, “Hmmmm not really.. Just funny what i see and read sometimes.”

