Fertile Land: Singer, Patoranking Expecting First Child

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
43 minutes ago | Calabash

This is really nice I must say as Nigerian entertainers have been so fertile these days with the likes of Funke Akindele now singer, Patoranking.

Some Nigerians were stunned at the baby bump of comic Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, at a GLO event over the weekend and as praises continue to come in, they have been hit with another news.

Singer, Patoranking, who has been doing well for himself in the musici industry is also expecting his first child in couple of months as he has just shared the good news of being a father soon. “Daddy Yo. Thank God.”

Without argument, you will agree that the Nigerian entertainment sphere is a god fertile land considering the rate at which some of these celebs welcome new babies even more than their fans sef.

Calabash

