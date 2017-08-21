modernghana logo

Singer, Paul Okoye Proud of not Having Tattoos

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
13 minutes ago | Music News

Singer, Paul Okoye, is so happy with himself knowing that he did not have to spend money on getting a tattoo on his body.

The singer, who while bathing loves to admire his body, was proud of himself that he his kids can play with him without asking questions about any form of drawing on his body.

He also disclosed that despite the fact that he does not use chain like other artistes, he is still hitting the stage well with good lyrics.

According to him, “No tattoos, no blings, still da shit”

