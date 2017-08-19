modernghana logo

Lol Academy Presents “Laff It All” Comedy Show || Scheduled For August 25

Xsquad Magazine Dotcom
1 hour ago | City Flames

LOL Academy presents the first ever Comedy Show in Ikot Ekpene the Raffia City tagged “LAFF IT ALL” Comedy Show Season 1.

On Friday 25th August, 2017, all roads lead to HiPoint for the biggest Comedy Show in Ikot Ekpene the Raffia City.

LOL Academy is a comedy house set up to bring out the best in upcoming Comedians as well as giving them the opportunity to showcase their comic talents depending on their tribes, gender, political background, Religion, Personality and etc.

According to an official statement released by the office of the Head of Publicity; the event is focused on discovering new talents in the Comedy industry across the Country as well as working with them in subsequent events by giving them the platform to showcase their talent.

Music Artistes scheduled for performance are: Xbeef, Olah Jaey, Shugar Baby, Danzy, Naijeezy, Kelkay, Certifly, T.I.G, Cutest Kid, Cronic Dance Crew, Superb Breakers and Dance Expression.

Comedians: Mc Gentility, Mc Calculus, Mc Funny Machine, Mc Maxy Cool, Mc Zion, Comedian Jimmy d Young, Mc Atomic Bomb, Miracle and Mc I go Talk.

Djs: Dj Lucky Star and Dj Ramjy.
The event is slated as follows:

Date: Friday 25th August, 2017
Venue: HiPoint, Uyo Road, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State

Time: Red Carpet 5pm | Main Event: Free.
Entry is FREE
The event is supported by: LOL ACADEMY, Ritman University Press, www.Xsquadmagazine.com.ng, www.iktrends247.com.ng, Raffia City Band, Nsiray Photography, RCM Digital Suit, Trepletee Creature and FGrafix.

City Flames

