modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Singer, Runtown Gifts Self Brand new G-Wagon for Birthday

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Celebrities Birthday

Singer, Runtown, is a year older and in celebrating himself, he has just gifted himself a brand new G-Wagon.

The singer who already had a brand new 2017 Lamborghini Gallardo, was valued at N150 million Naira as at the time of purchase, decided to just boost his garage with the G-Wagon.

He has been able to build himself as a strong brand in the Nigerian music industry and he has not stopped in releasing good contents to his teaming fans.

Sharing the good news with his fans and showing off his garage, he wrote, “Came a long way from nothing, thankful.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Celebrities Birthday

TOP STORIES

We Don’t Need New Regions—Amaliba

1 hour ago

Gov’t Starts Distributing Free Textbooks To SHS

1 hour ago

quot-img-1YOU'LL NEVER BE CONTENT WITH WHAT YOU HAVE UNTILL YOU MAKE PEACE

By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line