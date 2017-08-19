modernghana logo

Happiest Relationships today is Built on Understanding, Tolerance…Actress, Sophia Chikere

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
13 minutes ago | Nollywood At Large

Pretty Nollywood actress, Sophia Chikere, is all shades of beauty since leaving her hubby, Nollywood actor cum director, Tchidi Chikere, who got married to actress, Nuella Njubigbo.

While her ex-hubby keeps enjoying his life with his new lover, Sophia has moved on and how now found solace in a younger arms who has been spoiling her silly.

The actress while reflecting on the perception of what true love is over the years.all about explained that couples who are happy in the relationship or marriage do not have same character to build their home but have been able to understand and tolerate each other

“The happiest couples don't have the same character or get everything right but they have good understanding and there is absolute tolerance,” she stated.

