modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Daniel Ademinokan Gushes about Actress, Doris Simeon’s Son as they go Biking Together

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
43 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon and her ex-hubby, Daniel Ademinokan, may not be together as couples but they still have a son, David, which will someday make the former love birds cross part.

While Daniel has since moved on with his life as he is now married to actress, Stella Damasus, Doris, on the other hand is still staying from love for now as she focuses more on her career.

Their only son, David, has been under the custody of Daniel and Stella and they have being taking good care of him as they are all based in the US while Doris is based in Nigeria pushing her life the little way she can.

Recently, Daniel and his big boy, David and his friend went biking and the happy dad could not stop gushing about his son who was better off in the bike riding than him.

“Yesterday my friend @grantthegreat01 made me go bike riding with his family and my son, David, decided to tag along. I had never ridden a bike beyond my street before, ever! (And yes you're right. I never rode a bike as a kid. I was too nerdy). Anyway, I made all the excuses in the world not to do it - bike was too small, didn't have the right shorts, the weather was too hot, etc. But my friend wouldn't back down. So, I had to do it. David initially tried to make excuses but when uncle Grant & I got on his case, he got into it. I believe we did a couple of miles (that felt like I was riding from Maryland to New York), but I survived it. Everyone practically left me on the trail and returned home before me (including David) but I made it and I was proud of myself.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

Ghana to also experience mudslide if … – Expert

22 hours ago

Afari Gyan bought Nissan Van for GH₵2.6k – AG report

18 August 2017

quot-img-1things only work, when you make it work

By: lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line