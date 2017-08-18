modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actor, Prince Eke, Daughter Turns a Year Older

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Celebrities Birthday

Nollywood actor, Prince Eke and daughter, Monalisa Obiaranamma Eke, are a year older today and the actor did not keep calm about his happy day.

Everyday is always filled with joy for him and his family but today is a very special day because he is alive to fulfill another purpose in life and also take care of another life God gave to him to nurture.

He might have not had it rosy especially when it comes to family as he was sometime ago faced with marital challenges but all glory to God as he has been able to accept every challenges the way they come.

Happy birthday to him and his cute daughter, many years to come filled with all the fun and happiness.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Celebrities Birthday

TOP STORIES

Afari Gyan bought Nissan Van for GH₵2.6k – AG report

1 hour ago

Brong Ahafo Needs Three More Regions---Yejihene

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Body is morning dew that shines to the rise of the hands. (Corps est ros'e du matin - Qui brille au lever des mains.)

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38364.3880
Euro5.14435.1492
Pound Sterling5.64745.6544
Swiss Franc4.54664.5493
Canadian Dollar3.46613.4696
S/African Rand0.33260.3327
Australian Dollar3.46983.4757
body-container-line