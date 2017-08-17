modernghana logo

Stop the Rumour, Olunlade Adekola is not the Father of my Baby…Actress, Bukola Adeeyo

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
22 minutes ago | Celebrity Gossips

Nollywood actress, Bukola Adeeyo, has come to clear the air on the viral rumour spreading like wide fire about the father of her child.

For some time now, rumours had gone round claiming that comic Yoruba actor, Olunlade Adekola, is the father of her baby which she welcomed some months back.

Bukola who could no longer ignore the rumour recently cleared the air stating that although she is close to Adekola but there was never any intimacy between them.

She stressed that keeping the identity of the father of her child from public should not be a problem to anyone as it is her own decision to do that since she is not too young to be a mother.

