Comedian, Seyi Law Set to Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday in Style

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
41 minutes ago | Commics News

Comedian, Seyi Law, so much loves his daughter, Tiwaloluwa, that he cannot stop gushing about her and flaunting her everywhere on social media.

The better part of the comedian’s social media page is filled with his daughter’s pictures which at least gets about 100 commendations each time.

His pretty princess will be one years old by September 30th, and the comedian is already seeking how and where to celebrate his daughter.

“The truth is I don't need anyone's endorsement to know I have a PRECIOUS GIFT in Tiwaloluwa, but if I deny that your LOVE and SUPPORTs haven't lifted me then, there is no truth in me. I super appreciate YOU. Now, TIWALOLUWA will be ONE on the 30TH SEPTEMBER, where should we celebrate it?” he wrote

