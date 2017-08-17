modernghana logo

Our Protest has no Ethnic Colouration…Charly Boy

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
10 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Singer, Charly Boy, has come out to clear the air on the protest he staged with some Nigerians who are of his school of thought that ailing President Muhammadu Buhari, should either resume work or resign.

Charly Boy who was nearly lynched by loyalist to the President while staging a peaceful protest in Abuja recently stated that the protest was not ethically motivated but a means of passing a simple message across which was twisted.

He explained that he had to cancel the protest because of the way things turned out as some games are being played against them just to sabotage the protest.

According to him, “This wasn't an ethnic Protest, but they turned it so. It was a Peaceful Protest, but they made it violent. It wasn't a personal attack on our sick President, but they twisted the matter. Because I value the lives of the tenacious, consistence, dogged, rugged and focused exceptional Youths. I call off the Resume or Resign sit out. We know the game and we will beat the modafuckers at it. OurMumuDonDo.”

