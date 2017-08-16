modernghana logo

Singer, Peter Okoye Enjoys Vacation in Dubai without Family

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
41 minutes ago | Music News

Singer, Peter Okoye of the P-Square fame, is enjoying himself in far away Dubai, as he decided to give himself the needed vacation.

He chose to travel alone without his family and he seems to have a mission to accomplish as he is due to be in New York, in couple of days.

The singer was seen Jet skiing in Nikii beach Resort and Spa, Dubai, and the truth is he has nothing to worry about as he has the got himself covered with fat bank account.

