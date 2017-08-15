modernghana logo

Actor, Frank Artus Declares Support for Presidential Aspirant, George Weah

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
32 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

The Liberian general election is taking shape gradually and those inline to contest for the Presidential position like former Footballer, George Weah, are doing everything possible to emerge as winner.

George Weah along with nineteen other candidates will contest presidential elections in Liberia in October, as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf steps down after two terms.

The former Milan striker, is already getting lots of followers like Liberian born Ghanaian actor, Frank Artus, has declared his support for him as this is not his first shot at the powerful position.

Nollywood Media

