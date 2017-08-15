TOP STORIES
Failure is inevitable when U vision is not properly specifiedBy: Suleiman Sanda Bilal
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3786
|4.3830
|Euro
|5.1608
|5.1643
|Pound Sterling
|5.6856
|5.6931
|Swiss Franc
|4.5142
|4.5165
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4513
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3291
|Australian Dollar
|3.4438
|3.4511
Actress, Chika Thompson-Nwachukwu Celebrates Daughter's Baptism in UK (photos)
Nollywood actress, Chika Thompson-Nwachukwu and her family were filled with joy as they recently dedicated and gave their pretty angel for baptism.
The actress and her hubby both welcomed their daughter on Sunday, October 9, 2016, after they were joined as one in Holy Matrimony on 16th of January 2016, in the UK.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Nollywood Media