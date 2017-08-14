TOP STORIES
Ghana needs someone whose life will speak louder than his or her words.Whose character can be noticed and prompts others to examine the way they are handeling the nation's resources.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Chai!! OAP, Sandra Ezekwesili Enjoys Garden Filled with Maggot
Popular COOLFM Port Harcourt base on-air-personality, Sandra Ezekwesili, has warned that people should try to check the food stuffs they buy before eating after she had an ugly experience recently.
Sandra was full of regrets after she consumed a large amount of garden egg she bought only to discover after almost finishing it that there were maggots inside.
Sharing her ugly experience she wrote, “I think I already swallowed some. I tasted the slime too late.. shebi dem say na protein? Don't be like me, look in your eggplant before you eat.”
