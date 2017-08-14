TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Actress, Omoni Oboli Causes Distraction at Movie Premiere
Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, wowed many recently when she stepped out looking so pretty for a movie premiere.
The actress stole the show and became the movie that many had come out to watch as her outfit was just out of this world.
Her fashion designer took time to do justice to her outfit which left many speechless.
Nollywood Fashion