modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Too Many Bisexuals, I’m Officially Scared to Date now…Actress, Princess Shyngle

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Sightings

Sexy Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has taken a close survey on men and women and found out that there are more single women than men.

The actress made it public that with the high rate of bisexual men in town these days, she is officially scared of getting involved in any relationship.

Many would have thought she is not interested in having a man in her life but the perception is wrong because she has come across men and most of them are bisexual.

What is happening now, too many single women out there, we want our men back nau. We are begging don't be lost, we the ladies need y'all. I don't have a problem with gay guys though, I have a problem with bisexual guys, because they're deceiving us and pretending to be straight in public.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sightings

TOP STORIES

UT, Capital Bank staff agitated over takeover by GCB

45 minutes ago

What to know; GCB takeover of UT, Capital Bank

1 hour ago

quot-img-1We didn't lose the game; we just ran out of time.

By: Vince Lombardi quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37534.3797
Euro5.16035.1642
Pound Sterling5.67485.6827
Swiss Franc4.54494.5476
Canadian Dollar3.44893.4514
S/African Rand0.32430.3245
Australian Dollar3.44173.4499
body-container-line