modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

No Relationship yet, I Must Just Force my Boys to get Married…Singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Nollywood Media

Legendary South African singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, has made a strong name for herself in the music industry and good impact in the world in general but her happiness is yet to be complete.

The singer recently proved that she is a true African woman who is certainly concern about the welfare of her children especially her two big boys who are yet to get involved in any relationship.

Yvonne shared the picture of her two big boys who are doing well for themselves and have continued to make her proud but wondered why they were yet to bring any lady home for introduction.

According to her, “Gosh I thank you for my boys they have grown big and very handsome but no daughter in-law I don't know why. Application are opened. I think I must just force them to get married now. God s time is always the right time. Maybe I should just relax.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

UT, Capital Bank staff agitated over takeover by GCB

45 minutes ago

What to know; GCB takeover of UT, Capital Bank

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Decency is not pride for the sake of decency

By: babansala ramxy quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37534.3797
Euro5.16035.1642
Pound Sterling5.67485.6827
Swiss Franc4.54494.5476
Canadian Dollar3.44893.4514
S/African Rand0.32430.3245
Australian Dollar3.44173.4499
body-container-line