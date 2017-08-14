modernghana logo

Love is a beautiful Thing, Hold it Tight if You’ve found one…Actress, Georgina Onuoha warns

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Spotlight

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha, has not been that lucky when it comes to finding true love and that is because she is set out to take care of her two girls after her failed marriage some years back.

It is not easy running the affairs of the home with two kids together but the actress through the grace of God has been able to pull through.

The actress recently reflecting on what true love is all about advised her fan to hold on to that true love if they have found one because it has its own role to play in one’s life, though not easy to find but it’s indeed a beautiful thing.

“Don't ever be with anyone that makes you feel you are ordinary. "The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. When you find that special someone, never let go. For love is a beautiful thing. It triggers in our thoughts feelings, words can't express. Tell that special person in your life today that you appreciate them. For love indeed is a beautiful thing!!” she said.

