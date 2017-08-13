modernghana logo

Actress, Ajanigo Inikpi Simeon Looking Cool with her Baby Bump

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | AMEBO

Pretty Nollywood actress cum Proprietress, Ajanigo Inikpi Simeon, is really looking good with her pregnancy as she continues to go about her business.

The gentle and ever smiling actress is already counting down to her delivery date as she gradually reduces the amount of wok she puts herself through.

Thanks to her ever caring hubby,Fidelis Castro Alfa, who is always there to support her and has also put in place things to ensure that she does not go through any form of stress.

Unlike some people who will chose to lavish the money made from acting on luxuries and drinks, the actress recently invested her money wisely knowing that acting will not be forever as she now owns a school in Kogi state.

