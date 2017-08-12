modernghana logo

1000 People to get free Cancer Test and Screening

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Fanbox

Marah Okafor Foundation (MOF) Is set to Host Patients Who are suffering from cancer. Marah Okafor Foundation visited Visited hospitals to pray and help patients.

According to Okafor Amarachi the founder of (MOF) who was deeply touched by the pains victims are passing through when she visited them she saw Most of them are poor and can’t foot their bills. Some are calling upon death to come take them.

The reason why we putting up this seminar is to educate and also conduct screening exercise to all participants of the seminar. The organization works to PROMOTE, PROTECT, SUPPORT the society via the seminar.

We promote healthy living in the society. This is done by creating awareness and detection of various diseases that kills and makes life uncomfortable among women.

