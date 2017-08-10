modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Singer, Small Doctor Shows off the Okada Drove in Feeding his Family

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
2 hours ago | Spotlight

Singer, Small Doctor, has gotten every cause to be very thankful to God for bringing him this far in the music industry and still counting.

The singer’s grass top grace story is not an easy one considering the fact that at his tender age, he was already a father.

He struggled to ensure that he is able to put food on the table for his boys as he is blessed with two boys but what can a man do as he had to drive bike (okada) to survive.

Small Doctor, recently shared photo of his struggling days with the bike he drove just to make his family have food on the table.

“Behind Me Is The Bike That Feeds Myself And @iam_littledoctor Back Then... You Can Make It Bro... Be FOCUSED / Pray HARD / Never RELENT/ Work HARD,” he shared.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Spotlight

TOP STORIES

Rawlings Blamed For Confusion In NDC

28 minutes ago

Speed up establishment of Special Prosecutor Office – US Ambassador

52 minutes ago

quot-img-1THE sole test of a civil servant's conduct should be his ability to perform the tasks which are entrusted to him. Anything else is entirely immaterial.

By: Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nk quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37394.3783
Euro5.13095.1363
Pound Sterling5.68305.6905
Swiss Franc4.52974.5324
Canadian Dollar3.44153.4440
S/African Rand0.32450.3248
Australian Dollar3.44053.4467
body-container-line