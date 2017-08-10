TOP STORIES
THE sole test of a civil servant's conduct should be his ability to perform the tasks which are entrusted to him. Anything else is entirely immaterial.By: Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nk
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3739
|4.3783
|Euro
|5.1309
|5.1363
|Pound Sterling
|5.6830
|5.6905
|Swiss Franc
|4.5297
|4.5324
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4415
|3.4440
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3248
|Australian Dollar
|3.4405
|3.4467
Singer, Small Doctor Shows off the Okada Drove in Feeding his Family
Singer, Small Doctor, has gotten every cause to be very thankful to God for bringing him this far in the music industry and still counting.
The singer’s grass top grace story is not an easy one considering the fact that at his tender age, he was already a father.
He struggled to ensure that he is able to put food on the table for his boys as he is blessed with two boys but what can a man do as he had to drive bike (okada) to survive.
Small Doctor, recently shared photo of his struggling days with the bike he drove just to make his family have food on the table.
“Behind Me Is The Bike That Feeds Myself And @iam_littledoctor Back Then... You Can Make It Bro... Be FOCUSED / Pray HARD / Never RELENT/ Work HARD,” he shared.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Spotlight