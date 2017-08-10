modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Queen Nneze Richards Foundation Takes Relief Materials And Food Stuffs To IDP Camps

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
2 hours ago | Sightings

Queen Nneze Richard's Foundation is non-profit organization founded by Nneze Richards, a beauty Queen & a Chartered Accountant. The foundation over the weekend has donated relief materials and food stuffs to an IDP camp in Durumi Abuja, ‎including Orphanage home and people with disability

The ex- beauty queen who led her team spoke to journalists after the visit that the foundation is focused on lending a helping hand to humanity especially the children in rural areas with education,

Empowerment for rural women through skill acquisition as well as ‎providing free medical services for internally displaced people (IDP)‎.

The founder, an Abuja Based popular beauty queen stressed that her ‎NGO works to promote and encourage people and organizations to lend helping hand to downtrodden regardless of your tribe, status and religion. She is expected to visit other camps and also storm villlages to increase awareness of educating the girl child.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sightings

TOP STORIES

Rawlings Blamed For Confusion In NDC

28 minutes ago

Speed up establishment of Special Prosecutor Office – US Ambassador

52 minutes ago

quot-img-1Some insiders are more diabolical than the opponent

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37394.3783
Euro5.13095.1363
Pound Sterling5.68305.6905
Swiss Franc4.52974.5324
Canadian Dollar3.44153.4440
S/African Rand0.32450.3248
Australian Dollar3.44053.4467
body-container-line