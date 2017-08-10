modernghana logo

If you’re Dating my Ex, Don’t Allow him Stay Close to Fair Skin Ladies…Actress, Joanna Umoru Warns

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Calabash

Social media might have its weaknesses but it has also avail many the opportunity of expressing themselves publicly and also given others the space to share their opinion on matters.

Recently, a poll was conducted seeking to know what advise those with broken hearts will give the next person dating their ex and Nollywood actress, Joanna Osomiamhe Umoru, was not left out in sharing hers.

The actress stated that she will gladly advise the lady dating her ex never to leave him to go having fun alone especially at carnival and also not to leave him with fair skin ladies.

On her advice to the person dating her ex, she said, “Mine is Watch out don't let him to a carnival by himself without you... Don't leave him with a fair lady, and beware you are not the only woman in his life.”

Calabash

