modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Singer, Obiora Obiwon Gradutes from RCCG Bible College

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
38 minutes ago | Music News

Singer, Obiora Obiwon, has been silently making his life worthwhile with God as he yearn to do his works and also lead people to him through his music.

The good news coming from the camp of the singer is that he is now a graduate from the Redeemed Christian Church of God, as he has just completed his Bible College.

With his graduation, he is already inline towards becoming a Pastor in any of the branches he will be sent to and it will avail him the opportunity of winning souls to Christ.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “My dear Lord and Lover Jesus, let this study, my service and sacrifices to You be continually approved, acceptable and fit for Your use. I say Yes Lord. Your son and servant - Obiora Obiwon. #BibleCollege #RCBC #RCCG #65thConvention #Grateful #Disciple #MoreResponsibility #LifeOfSubmission .”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Music News

TOP STORIES

Monies from Mahama’s 10% pay cut missing

2 hours ago

Nursing trainee quota system will create difficulties – Alex Segbefia

3 hours ago

quot-img-1A reasonable married woman dosen't keep a beautiful maid.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37394.3783
Euro5.13095.1363
Pound Sterling5.68305.6905
Swiss Franc4.52974.5324
Canadian Dollar3.44153.4440
S/African Rand0.32450.3248
Australian Dollar3.44053.4467
body-container-line