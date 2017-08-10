TOP STORIES
2Baba, Davido, Jadakiss rock Fulani Fashion Pieces
Top Nigerian artistes 2baba, Davido and American rapper, Jadakiss were spotted in Vienna rocking trendy pieces created by Fulani Fashion.
2baba sported a white sweat band with Fulani printed on it for a live performance, while Davido got a custom lapel design T-Shirt with his alias ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ printed on it in gold.
Jadakiss on the other hand wore a black T-shirt with Fulani boldly written on it.
The creative head of Fulani Fashion who also forays in music business intends to launch a men’s wear line in the near future.
