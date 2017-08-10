modernghana logo

2Baba, Davido, Jadakiss rock Fulani Fashion Pieces

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Nollywood Fashion

Top Nigerian artistes 2baba, Davido and American rapper, Jadakiss were spotted in Vienna rocking trendy pieces created by Fulani Fashion.

2baba sported a white sweat band with Fulani printed on it for a live performance, while Davido got a custom lapel design T-Shirt with his alias ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ printed on it in gold.

Jadakiss on the other hand wore a black T-shirt with Fulani boldly written on it.

The creative head of Fulani Fashion who also forays in music business intends to launch a men’s wear line in the near future.

