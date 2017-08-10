modernghana logo

Hard working Bukola Saraki, Mike Ezuruonye Nominated For Peace Achievers Awards

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
27 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Actor Mike Ezuruonye and a list of other patriotic Nigerians have been shortlisted for Peace Achievers Awards 2017.

The Peace Achievers Award is an annual event organised to recognise individuals and organisations in Africa who have demonstrated strong commitment to serving their community while maintaining a global mindset, the award brings together the best and the brightest in Africa to work together towards a more peaceful future.

Some of the other nominees for this year award includes South African High Commission to Nigeria, Lulu Louis Mnguni, Lt Gen Buratai, Elizabeth Foundation, Bola Asha of Dahksn Investments, Hon Dozie Nwankwo, White Oak Group, Mike Okiro, Chief Kenneth Emejuru, Chief Austin Oguejiofor, Onyinye Nwosu of CHIBRARF Foundation, Michael Friday of Vivid Vision, Dr Ibe Kachikwu,Chief Kingsley Ozigbu,Most DC, Hon Anthony NASA, Chief Ikenna Okafor, Alex Okoroji, Isabella Ayuk, Seyi Law, Power House, John E. Mukoro, High Chief Raymod Dokpesi, Amb. Hon Sobomabo Jackrich, Barrister Dan Iwuanyawo, Engr Mathias Baba Tsado and many others.

Project Director of Peace Achievers Awards, Amb Kingsley Amafibe explained that the awards which cuts across over 30 categories, would be given to selected nominees for their contributions to peace building and development in Nigeria, especially in recent times.

Nollywood Media

