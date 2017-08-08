modernghana logo

Hajiya (Dr) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu Bags Gagiligadoki Humanitarian Award

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
34 minutes ago | Stream Insights

Hajiya (Dr) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu bags Gafiligadoki Humanitarian Award at the just concluded event last weekend in Abuja that saw Top Notch Personality in attendance .

Hajiya (Dr) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu In her words thanked the organizers of the event and also promise to improve in her humanitarian works and she also encourage the people of Nigeria to also be agent of change in their various field of play .

Hajiya (Dr) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu is the (National Women Leader (APC) and also President, Council Of African Political Parties .

Some of the awardees includes MORELL, Mazi Romeo Nedu, Big Mo Wazobia,Belema Hart and many more.

Gafiligadoki Magazine will be having LAGOS & GHANA LAUNCH VERY SOON!!

