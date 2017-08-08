modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actor, Osinachi Dike Releases Pre-wedding Photos

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Commics News

Remember the photos of Nollywood actor cum comedian, Osinachi Dike Aka Egbeigwe Apama, who used bread to eat with beer, well, he is about saying farewell to bachelorhood.

The Imo state born comic character is set to tie the knot with his pretty woman and long time lover, Ogechi Ogbonna, on 2nd September 2017.

Just like the regular trend of releasing pre-wedding photos, he did not miss the opportunity of entertaining his fans with nice pictures showing that his woman is a wife material and not luxury freak.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Commics News

TOP STORIES

We’ll defend ourselves if attacked – Anti Galamsey Taskforce

48 minutes ago

Nana Addo shouldn’t have expected ‘pile of money’ – NDC MP

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Beware of women before you get yourself wading through a pool of confusoin.

By: Francis Tawiah -- quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37424.3786
Euro5.15485.1583
Pound Sterling5.69355.7009
Swiss Franc4.49514.4974
Canadian Dollar3.44813.4505
S/African Rand0.32930.3297
Australian Dollar3.45373.4616
body-container-line