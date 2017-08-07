modernghana logo

Bibisquintessence releases Kaftan Collection for 2017 themed “Timeless Glamour"

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
33 minutes ago | Nollywood Fashion

Nigerian women's wear brand Bibisquintessence has dropped her 2017 Kaftan collection "Timeless Glamour".

This is the second Kaftan collection from the ready to wear line after their first debut in February 2017.

The soft, feminine and brightly-coloured pieces modeled by ex-BBN housemate and singer, Debie Rise are made from delicate pure silk and crepe fabrics incorporating beautiful embellishments and laces that highlight the theme of the collection.

Each and every piece is created with a standout style and fashion appeal giving the kaftan instant day-to-night glamour.

The collection will make you want to buy every piece!

