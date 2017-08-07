modernghana logo

I Still Respect Toyin Aimakhu and will Always love to work with her…Actor, Adeniyi Johnson Reveals

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
43 minutes ago | Couples/Break-ups

Things might not have been well between Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson and ex-wife, Toyin Aimakhu, but there have been some sense of maturity between two onetime love birds.

Adeniyi in a recent interview with Punch disclosed that despite that they have an ugly past, that has not stopped them from working together and he will always grace any movie he is asked to act alongside Toyin.

He explained that Toyin is not a bad person and has not killed anyone that will make him not want to work with her stating that after their issue, they still worked together in 2016.

On whether he can work alongside Toyin, he said, “Of course! There is no reason I cannot work with her. She is not my enemy and she didn’t kill anyone close to me. I have worked with her severally after our issue and the last time we were together on set was in 2016. We do whatever we have to do and go our separate ways.”

