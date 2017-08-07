modernghana logo

Actress, Sophia Chikere Shows off Banging Body in Tight outfit

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
3 minutes ago | Nollywood Beauty

Nollywood actress, Sophia Chikere, is looking so hot in her tight jump suit which has shown what men see that they are dying to have her.

Since parting ways with her ex-hubby and Nollywood producer, TChidi Chikere, the actress has been enjoying her life the way she wants.

Although she has a new man in her life who has been making her happy and showering her with various gifts but that has not turned her thoughts away from her kids.

With her hot body, not many will believe that she has more than one child from that sexy body that still looks fit and sweet to savour.

