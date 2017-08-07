modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Nollywood Twins, Anekes Donates Gifts to Widows others

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
52 minutes ago | Sightings

Okay now, Nollywood actresses and crime mates, Chidimma Aneke and Chidiebere Aneke better known as the Aneke twins, really do not have time to lavish their money on expensive drinks just to be happy.

The duo turned a year older and rather than go to club to drink and make merry with friends they decided to always turn their birthday into special day of giving.

The Aneke twins took out time to celebrate their birthday with the widows and people with special needs on Sunday, 6th of August 2017, at Oaklands Hotel, Enugu.

They have been doing their best through their foundation and God by their side, they have not had course to regret as they get God’s blessing all day long.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sightings

TOP STORIES

Nana Addo to tour Western Region; Denkyira Obuasi among stops

2 hours ago

Group threatens demo over towing levy

2 hours ago

quot-img-1"Life itself is valueless but Life is"

By: Rafik Alhassan(UCC) quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line