Singer, African China turns a Year older

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Celebrities Birthday

Singer, African China, is a year older today and it’s all about celebration and thanksgiving for God sparing his life all through the years.

It has not been an easy ride the singer both in the music industry and private businesses but God has been so kind to him that each day that passes by, he is given another opportunity to sing praises.

He might not be very vocal of recent, but his works still speaks for him considering the state of the nation now which he had prophesied in one of his songs.

Happy birthday to a ghetto legend, age with grace and continue to write your name on the sand of time.

