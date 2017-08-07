modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Learning your Language can Help Housewives overcome Boredom…BBA Star, Karen Igho

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Calabash

Former Big Brother Africa star, Karen Igho Rakos, has taken time out to inspire some housewives who stay at home all day feeling bored without doing anything to keep themselves busy.

Karen in her Monday motivation message advised women to take advantage of trying to learn either their language, schooling, going to the gym to burn fat or taking high quality photos to sell and make money.

Sharing tips on how not to be bored she said, “Learn your language because we know it’s been long you left school, learn something new as this will help overcome boredom. Get rid of that body fat, go to the gym, have good exercises, burn that fat as that is another way of spending your time. Also, snapping of high quality pictures and selling them can also help you make money too but a lot of people don’t know this and giving school another chance is also an advantage.”

Do you think she has some point in what she just said?

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Calabash

TOP STORIES

Nana Addo to tour Western Region; Denkyira Obuasi among stops

2 hours ago

Group threatens demo over towing levy

2 hours ago

quot-img-1to have loved and lost is better than not to have loved at all

By: me quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line