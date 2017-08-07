TOP STORIES
Double Blessings: Singer, Salawa Abeni wins City People Lifetime Achievement Awards
The City People Music Awards event have come and gone but not without recognizing veteran singer, Queen Salawa Abeni, who has made a huge impart in the entertainment industry.
The ‘Waka’ Queen walked home with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Awards’ at the just conclude 2017, award night which took place in Lagos.
The award serves as double blessings for the singer as couple of days back, she had just welcomed another grandchild with her son who is also based abroad.
“Thank you CITY PEOPLE. HONORED AND GRATEFUL. It has been God and my Family all the way. And all my fans all over the world. Thank you all,” she appreciated.
