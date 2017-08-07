modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Former BBN Contestant, Thin Tall Tony Welcomes 3rd Child with wife

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
11 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Former Big Brother Naija reality show contestant, Thin Tall Tony, has enjoyed all the drama that was attached to his name both on and off the show but has not allowed that affect his home.

The BBN star is currently in joyful mood as he and his wife have just welcomed a baby girl which has now increased his dynasty to three kids, a boy and two girls.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen...first a huge THANK YOU to GOD almighty for the gift of LIFE and sparing both my wife and our newly added daughter to our growing family. ZOEY! you are most welcome....and trust your older sister and brother (Ella and mayson) will agree to do their best to make you comfortable (lol)...we promise to love you all the rest of our days.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

Nana Addo to tour Western Region; Denkyira Obuasi among stops

31 minutes ago

Group threatens demo over towing levy

31 minutes ago

quot-img-1The person who transforms into a stumbling block on the race track never wins the race.

By: FON ACHOBANG Christo quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line