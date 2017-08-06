TOP STORIES
Meet Shugar Baby—Winner Of “Raffia City Unplugged” Talent Hunt
John Victor Isichi popularly known as Shugar Baby was born on 4 November 1996. He hails from Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State; born and brought up in Rivers State.
He started his Primary Education at Benevolence Standard School in Rivers State which he rounded up in 2006. Having done with his Primary Education, he proceeded for his Secondary Education at Ogba Comprehensive High School all in Rivers State and graduated in 2013.
Shugar Baby has always wanted to venture in to Fashion and Design having learnt Hair styling as well as an expert in nail fixing and eye lashes.
He later gained an admission into Ibom Institute of Technology, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State where he studied Public Administration.
He managed to combine his education without having anyone behind him.
His first R&B Single release as at 2016 tilled “Magical” was a hit.
Sugar baby has performed within and outside the shores of Nigeria.
This is the first time sugar baby has contested for a talent hunt and won in the Music Category which is about grant him a Promotional deal with Xsquad Magazine ( www.xsquadmagazine.com.ng ), the organizer of “Raffia City Unplugged” Talent Hunt Show.
His has dropped 3 hit singles which will be officially and massively promoted by www.xsquadmagazine.com.ng when the official signing is sealed.
“I thank God for the Opportunity to be in this platform, big thanks to the Honourable SA to the Governor on Entertainment Industry, Mr. David Sergeant (Utang Akwa Ibom) for his support for the event and having scheduled for my performance at this year’s Akwa Ibom @ 30 Anniversary coming up on September 23. Big thanks to the organizers of the Talent hunt show; I strongly believe it’s my time to shine as I now have a wide platform for my Music Career. Thank God.
To all my fans that supported me from the start; I wish you all what you wish yourself and I promise never to let you down.”
He Added.
Watch out for Shugar Baby, Nigeria’s next Rated R&B Singer.
