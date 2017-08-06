TOP STORIES
You think you`ve get feathers So you are the king in the sky. But remember no bird moves when thunder and lightning flashes.By: Rindoif or Amos K Ye
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3736
|4.3780
|Euro
|5.1438
|5.1473
|Pound Sterling
|5.7019
|5.7093
|Swiss Franc
|4.5003
|4.5030
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4660
|3.4682
|S/African Rand
|0.3251
|0.3251
|Australian Dollar
|3.4627
|3.4696
I was a Nuisance as a Teenager…TV girl, Bolanle Olukanmi
Popular TV girl, Bolanle Olukanmi, has tried in carving a strong niche for herself in the Nigerian media world but it was not easy climbing the ladder of success and today she is doing fine.
Every person has got one story or the other to tell about their growing up and for her, she had it rosy when it comes to family but was the stubborn type.
In a recent interview, she admitted to have a good and interesting up bringing but was a nuisance both at home and in public all thanks to her strict mother who was able to tame her towards beoming a better person.
Sharing her teenage experience she said, “Interestingly, I was a nuisance (laughs ). I was very rebellious as a teenager.”
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
TV & Radio