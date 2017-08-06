modernghana logo

I Lost my Piece of Land due to Illness…Singer, Salawa Abeni

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
26 minutes ago | Music News

Legendary singer, Queen Salawa Abeni, has not had it rosy but thanks to God that she has been able to pull through hard times and today she is happy seeing things turn around for good.

The singer in an interview with Sun newspaper disclosed that during her time, she was doing fine as a musician that she was even able to buy a piece of land around Akute area of Ogun state until she fell ill.

Salawa disclosed that she was left with no choice but to seel the land in other to raise money for her hospital bills which was coming solely from her.

Giving an insight about her life and properties she was able to get, she said, “It was a piece of land at Iju Akute but I lost it when I fell ill. I had to sell it to offset hospital bills. Right now, I’m trusting God to buy another one.”

Music News

