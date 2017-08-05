modernghana logo

Actress, Mary Njoku Welcomes Baby Girl

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
44 minutes ago | Nollywood At Large

It’s good news for Nollywood actress and CEO of ROK Studios, Mary Njoku, as she and her hubby, Jason, has just welcomed their baby girl.

The actress is already blessed with two kids, a boy and a girl and now with the arrival of their new baby, the Njoku dynasty is already getting large.

Mother and child are said to be in good condition as they are currently under observation before leaving for home.

According the actress hubby who shared the good news, “3 decided to join us. Welcome Nnenna Njoku. Mrs Njoku is well. We are all super dupa happy. O+K are ecstatic to have a little sister. Njoku Kwenu.”

