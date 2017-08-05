modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Queen Of Aso Organizer Bans Crown Wearing To Its Grand Finale

Publisher Chief Editor
1 hour ago | Celebrity Picks

Queen of Aso Beauty Pageant bans other queens from wearing crowns to the grand finale of Queen of Aso Nigeria 2017.

According to the organizers, in bid to honour the outgoing and incoming queen of aso, only the outgoing queen will be allowed to wear a crown inside the event hall as other pageant queens are strictly restricted from wearing crowns to the event.

The rest beauty queens can only be allowed to wear just their sash to the grand finale holding today August 5th at Sheraton Hotels, Abuja.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Celebrity Picks

TOP STORIES

Invincible Forces Threats Down To Poor Communication

40 minutes ago

Stop Altering Ghana’s History: Fritz Baffour

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Spend not all that u have ,believe not all u hear, tell not u know and do not all u can

By: Eddie Blair,GH-Kumas quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37364.3780
Euro5.14385.1473
Pound Sterling5.70195.7093
Swiss Franc4.50034.5030
Canadian Dollar3.46603.4682
S/African Rand0.32510.3251
Australian Dollar3.46273.4696
body-container-line