Learn how to Flirt with your Partner…Actress, Juliet Mgborukwe Advices

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
56 minutes ago | Nollywood HardTalk

Nollywood actress, Juliet Mgborukwe, might not have that 5-10years experience in marriage but her short time so far has opened her eyes to many things.

The actress has taken time to warn couples to learn how to flirt with the partner as marriage is not bed of roses.

In her words, “Don't Ever Stop Dating Your Wife and Don't Ever Stop Flirting With Your Husband... Marriage Is Sighs, Laughs, Tears (Repeat). Don't Let Anyone Deceive You With 'That' Perfect Instagram Picture, Every Marriage Has Its Own Challenges But We Only Fail If We Stop Trying. The Point Is Not To Be A Perfect Wife/Husband Or Build A Perfect Life, The Point Is To Prioritize Love Over Perfection And Build An Abundant Life.”

Nollywood HardTalk

