modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

If you are not Stubborn, you can’t Make it…Actress, Eniola Badmus

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
16 minutes ago | Calabash

It’s the beginning o a new month and lots o people already have project to execute this month but might end up not achieving them due to procrastination but hey, actress, Eniola Badmus, has message or you.

The actress while motivating her fans made it clear that it is only a stubborn person that can soar high in his experiments and that also does not mean that the person should not be flexible just that there need to be a balance between the two.

“If you’re not stubborn, you’ll give up on experiments too soon. And if you’re not flexible, you’ll pound your head against the wall and you won’t see a different solution to a problem you’re trying to solve. That's why I don't give up in every situation that comes my way.....I'm ENIOLA BADMUS I'm a GAME CHANGER.you can equally do better DO NOT GIVE UP.....Happy New Month August BAE let me hear you say yeah yeah,” she shared.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Calabash

TOP STORIES

Gov’t doctored budget figures just to ‘look good’ – Minority

9 hours ago

Volta Region places last on health league table

9 hours ago

quot-img-1In a country as big as the Ghana, you can find fifty examples of anything.

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.18785.1928
Pound Sterling5.78445.7916
Swiss Franc4.52304.5264
Canadian Dollar3.47873.4811
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.48693.4923
body-container-line