Actress, Ejiro Okurame Reveals 7 ways to Identify a witch

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
37 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

HOW TO IDENTIFY A WITCH... It is not only those that 'fly' at night that are witches, there are people that think, talk and behave like witches... Just so you know, witchcraft is the collaborative manifestation of envy, jealousy, wickedness and bitterness.

At the root of witchcraft manifestation is a person who is bitter, unforgiving, atrociously jealous and envious of others.

7 WAYS TO KNOW IF YOU ARE A WITCH OR NOT!
1. When you look for ways to dismiss the testimonies and the good news of other people... You are a witch-in-the-ma

king.
2. When you consciously spread evil report about someone... You are a witch-in-the-making.

3. When you are not comfortable with, and you feel threatened by the lifting, success and promotion of other people... You are a witch-in-the-making.

4. When you wish evil and misfortune for someone else, and there are people you have vowed NEVER to forgive for what they did to you.. You are a witch-in-the-making.

5. If you enjoy manipulating people to become or to do what you desire, as if they don't have a mind or will of their own.. You are a witch-in-the-making.

6. If you enjoy dominating and oppressing people just to show how 'powerful' you are (even if you are a Pastor)... You are a witch-in-the-making.

7. When you hate those whom God is blessing or you deliberately stop relating with them.. You are a witch-in-the-making.

If you are guilty of any of these, PLEASE (URGENTLY) CONDUCT A 'DELIVERANCE' SESSION ON YOURSELF... You may not have started 'flying at night', but the 'seed' of witchcraft is already in you, and you need to kill it before it ruins you. Oh yes, change is now. Please share to save souls from unknown witchcraft power.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood Media

