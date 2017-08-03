modernghana logo

Comedian, Okey Bakassi Bereaved as he mourns Late Uncle

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
47 minutes ago | Commics News

Nollywood actor cum comedian, Okey Bakassi, is currently in a sober mood after losing his mentor and uncle, Ephraim Onyegbule, to the cold hands of death.

The comedian disclosed that he has learnt a lot from the man who stood by him and thought him what it takes to be a man as he will be greatly missed.

Today Thursday 3rd, August, 2017, will be the light wake keep at his hometown in Anambra state, as he will be officially laid to rest on Friday 4th of August, 2017.

In his words, “My Beloved Uncle Ephraim will be laid to rest in the Lord, on Friday 4th of August. Join my family in Prayers. I'll really miss my childhood mentor and friend. It really hurts..... Rest in Peace, Dee Ephraim.”

