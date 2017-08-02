TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Actress, , Diwa Ishaya Gifts Herself Brand New Toyota Venza
Chai, who says there is no money in Nollywood then you can walk up to actress, Diwa Ishaya, to explain how hard work has brought her this far in the industry.
The actress has just done well for herself as she has just acquired a brand new Toyota Venza, to celebrate her hard labour in the industry.
It’s a good thing and she could not hide how happy she is in an industry where many do not give much regards to actresses.
