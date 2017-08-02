modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, , Diwa Ishaya Gifts Herself Brand New Toyota Venza

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | AMEBO

Chai, who says there is no money in Nollywood then you can walk up to actress, Diwa Ishaya, to explain how hard work has brought her this far in the industry.

The actress has just done well for herself as she has just acquired a brand new Toyota Venza, to celebrate her hard labour in the industry.

It’s a good thing and she could not hide how happy she is in an industry where many do not give much regards to actresses.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

AMEBO

TOP STORIES

I Can’t Employ You – Health Min. To Private Nurses

31 minutes ago

You can continue to walk out – Majority to Minority

47 minutes ago

quot-img-1This is what a leader has to know to be a good leader"A Servant With A big Neme"

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line