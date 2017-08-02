modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Photos of Actor, John Paul Nwadike Twins Dedication

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Nollywood Glamour

Nollywood actor, John Paul Nwadike, had in February 2017, welcomed his twin boys with his wife in St. Louis Missouri, US and since then, his heart has been filled with so much joy.

The actor and his wife recently dedicated their boys and an event which had family and friends in attendance.

It has not been an easy coming but through the grace of God, the actor and his wife have been able to enjoy a blissful home and still counting.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood Glamour

TOP STORIES

I Can’t Employ You – Health Min. To Private Nurses

32 minutes ago

You can continue to walk out – Majority to Minority

48 minutes ago

quot-img-1A clear and simple symptom of Norman Psychosis is revealed in these words 'I did not want to do it, but God let me did it.'

By: Desmond Ayim-Aboagye quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line